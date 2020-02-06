Contact

Donegal GAA confirm traffic management plan ahead of Sunday's games in Letterkenny

Election count at Aura Centre, and GAA double-header at O'Donnell Park

Donegal GAA confirm Traffic Management Plan ahead of Sunday's games in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

Donegal GAA have issued details of a traffic management plan ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The games involving Donegal and Galway in the Allianz National Football League and the Lidl Ladies National Football League coincide with the election count taking place in the nearby Aura Leisure Centre.

With a big crowd expected for the two games at O’Donnell Park, traffic in and around the Ballymacool area will be extremely busy.

Donegal GAA and St. Eunan’s GAA club will provide free shuttle buses for supporters. 

Those coming from the west of the county can avail of a bus from Larkin’s car park at the Millbridge Bar, Newmills. Those coming through Letterkenny town – including Galway supporters – can avail of a bus at Black’s Corner near the old Dunne’s Stores.

 

Traffic Management Plan Sunday, February 9, 2020

In order to effectively manage the traffic policing on Sunday,, it is necessary to put certain restrictions and diversions into operation.

The vicinity of St Eunan’s GAA Club is a residential area and there is no parking available in the immediate environs. Parking in St Eunan’s GAA Club car park will be restricted to match officials, supporter buses and disabled drivers only. Parking will also be limited in the Aura Leisure Centre car park and once this car park is full, access will be closed. 

Once the Aura Leisure Centre car park is full, a road closure will be implemented at the Convent Road/R250 junction. All motorists other than residents of Ballymacool/Kirkstown/Conwal areas, HGV’s, buses, vehicles with passes and disabled permits will be diverted via Oldtown Bridge and Rockhill Road. 

People attending the match will only be permitted pedestrian access from this point. A free shuttle bus service will be in place to convey those requiring transport to and from the grounds. Match-goers are encouraged to use the large number of available car parks in Letterkenny town and avail of the free shuttle bus.

Traffic travelling from the Glenties direction will be turned, faced for home and parked on the left hand side of the road prior to reaching St Eunan’s GAA Club. No parking is permitted on the left hand side of the road approaching St. Eunan’s GAA Club.

To ensure an enjoyable day, please plan your journey and comply with directions and instructions from Gardaí and match officials.

The ladies match between Donegal and Galway throws-in at 12 noon and it will be followed by the men's game at 2pm.

