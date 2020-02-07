'Monster' fundraiser for brave Donegal girl Kaitlyn and her family

A Monster Bingo is taking place to support Kaitlyn Glackin, a young Donegal Town girl who is battling leukemia for the second time.

The community of Donegal Town has rallied behind the St Francis NS pupil and her family to support them. This is one of a number of events being held to ease the financial burden on the Glackin family at this difficult time.

The Monster Bingo takes place in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town on Sunday, February 9 at 6.00pm.

There will be €2520 in cash prizes, as well as novelty games and a raffle.

Books cost €10 each. Prizes will be €30 for a line and €100 for a full house for the first ten games. In the eleventh game there will be a prize of €50 for the line and €1,000 for a full house.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up and the response to date has been extremely generous. Almost €16,000 has been raised by people who wish to reach out and support the Glackin family.

Read also: Community rallies behind young Donegal girl fighting leukemia for the second time