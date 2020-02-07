STORM CIARA: Donegal’s emergency services on alert as flood risk is high

Donegal County Council has activated its Severe Weather Assessment Team in response to Storm Ciara.

This latest storm is expected to bring strong, squally winds accompanied by heavy rain on Saturday and into Sunday.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “The team are continuing to monitor the evolving advice from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) and weather forecasts from Met Éireann and are preparing contingency plans in that context.”

The storm is expected to cause widespread disruption across Ireland the UK, with cancellation of travel and sporting fixtures likely.

However, it is home and business owners who have previously suffered the devastating effects of flooding that are most concerned. The combination of spring tides, heavy rainfall and storm surges is greatly increasing the risk of flooding.

Storm Ciara could bring thunder, hail and snow.

Met Eireann has issued the following weather alerts, with escalation of the status of warnings likely over the weekend:

Wind

A status yellow wind warning is in place from 9.00am on Saturday and thoughout Sunday. Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturdayday, reaching average speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to110km/h.

Sunday will see very strong winds over Ireland with a risk of damaging gusts.

Over the weekend the combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts.

Rain

A status yellow warning for rainfall is in place across Ireland.

On Saturday, a spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country with 20 to 40mm expected. Rainfall will be highest in the northwest.

Another spell of heavy rain is expected on Sunday, again with up to 40mm expected. This well clear to squally, wintry showers by evening.

The rain warning is effective from 12.00 noon on Saturday to 3.00pm on Sunday.