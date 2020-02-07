National day of youthful creativity

The national day of creativity for children and young people, Cruinniú na nÓg takes place on Saturday, June 13. It aims to celebrate and encourage children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity by providing free, activity-based action in their own locality.

The Donegal Creative Ireland Team are seeking proposals from creatives, practitioners and organisations. Building on the success of last year’s Cruinniú na nÓg, the Creative Ireland Team, Donegal have sought suggestions from young people across the county as to what they may like to do for Cruinniú na n Óg 2020. Can you help make these suggestions a reality? Or propose something that would excite children aged 0-18years.

Alice in Wonderland outdoor theatre event on the grounds of Glenveagh National Park. Members of An Grianán Youth Theatre made it a day to remember. Picture: John Soffe

Expression of interest – open call

The emphasis of Cruinniú na nÓg is on doing, making, creating. Projects, programmes or event submissions are welcome from creatives, practitioners and organisations but must take place or culminate on Saturday, June 13.

Through this open call we are looking for artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians, re-enactors and all manner of experienced creative professionals, in any medium or artform (theatre, dance, music, opera, film, circus, performance, fashion, photography, visual arts, digital arts, literature and storytelling, architecture, street art and spectacle).

Traditional skills practitioners or others with an expertise in landscape, flora and fauna/biodiversity, folklife, archaeological heritage, built heritage, history, vernacular architecture or any related field are also encouraged to consider how they might engage with Cruinniú na nÓg and its aim of doing, making, creating. Any practitioner, venue, organisation or community group may make a proposal.

Locations

The aim is to make Cruinniú na nÓg as accessible as possible for young people across Donegal and this year again the Open Call is seeking proposals from communities in every location in the county.

Funding

The Creative Ireland Team, Donegal will cover the costs of selected proposals. The aim is to strike a balance between the suggestions from children and innovative proposals whilst providing variety in terms of cultural and creative experience, age groups and locations.

Cruinniú na nÓg proposal form can be downloaded at http://www.donegallibrary.ie/photoslider/cruinniu2020/

Fun in the sun at an outdoor event held at the River Walk, Dungloe organised by CDP na Rosann for Cruinniú na nÓg 2019. Picture: John Soffe

Completed forms should be e-mailed to CreativeIreland@Donegalcoco.ie or delivered to Creative Ireland, Donegal County Council, Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny F92 KP90 by 12 noon, February 28

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is presented in partnership with RTÉ and Local Authorities.