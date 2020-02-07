Met Eireann has issued a severe weather for Donegal

Contact
Met Eireann has issued a severe weather warning for wind for Donegal from tomorrow, Saturday, February 8 from midnight
In advance of the arrival of Storm Ciara on Sunday, south to southwest winds on
Saturday will reach mean speeds of 65-80km/h with gusts of up to 120 km/h.
Event: Severe Wind warning
Severity: Orange
Valid from: Sat. 08/02 at 12 midnight
Valid to: Sat. 08/02 at 4pm
Affected Areas: Donegal and Mayo
