Met Eireann has issued a severe weather for Donegal

Met Eireann has issued a severe weather warning for wind for Donegal from tomorrow, Saturday, February 8 from midnight



In advance of the arrival of Storm Ciara on Sunday, south to southwest winds on

Saturday will reach mean speeds of 65-80km/h with gusts of up to 120 km/h.

Event: Severe Wind warning

Severity: Orange

Valid from: Sat. 08/02 at 12 midnight

Valid to: Sat. 08/02 at 4pm

Affected Areas: Donegal and Mayo