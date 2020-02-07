One of Donegal's best loved traditional fish and chip shops is closing

Donegal's Famous Chipper in Donegal Town is to close its doors after more than 50 years in business.

The popular take away known locally as Duffy's is famous for its fresh fish and hand-cut chips. It will be very much missed by its loyal customers.

Owner Gavin Duffy took to Facebook today to make the announcement.

He said: "It is with deep regret that we wish to announce that Donegal’s Famous Chipper will cease trading on Sunday 16th February 2020.

"Firstly, I want to thank all my staff especially my current staff, Catriona, Rhiannon, Aoife, Sarah and Gerry. I greatly appreciate your support and dedication to the business.

"Donegal’s Famous Chipper originally started in 1967 by my parents Eamonn and Eilish Duffy and has been the longest established take away in Donegal Town. We want to say a huge thanks to all our loyal customers over the past 52 years. Thanks again everyone. Hope to see you all before we close. Gavin and staff."