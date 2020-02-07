Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

One of Donegal's best loved traditional fish and chip shops is closing

Owners thank staff and customers for their support over the years

One Donegal's best loved traditional fish and chip shops is closing

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Donegal's Famous Chipper in Donegal Town is to close its doors after more than 50 years in business.

The popular take away known locally as Duffy's is famous for its fresh fish and hand-cut chips. It will be very much missed by its loyal customers.

Owner Gavin Duffy took to Facebook today to make the announcement.

He said: "It is with deep regret that we wish to announce that Donegal’s Famous Chipper will cease trading on Sunday 16th February 2020.

"Firstly, I want to thank all my staff especially my current staff, Catriona, Rhiannon, Aoife, Sarah and Gerry. I greatly appreciate your support and dedication to the business.

"Donegal’s Famous Chipper originally started in 1967 by my parents Eamonn and Eilish Duffy and has been the longest established take away in Donegal Town. We want to say a huge thanks to all our loyal customers over the past 52 years. Thanks again everyone. Hope to see you all before we close. Gavin and staff."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie