Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Rural planning restrictions not justified - Harkin

Planning policy on rural housing failed to meet any legitimate environmental concerns

Rural planning restrictions not justified - Harkin

Independent general election candidate, Marian Harkin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Government planning policy on rural housing failed to meet any legitimate environmental concerns and were in fact tearing apart the social fabric of rural areas.

This was the strong statement made by independent general election candidate, Marian Harkin, when she strongly criticised a planning policy which favoured Sitka Spruce plantations over the housing vital to sustaining rural population.

“In 2002, in response to proposals by the then government, I, and 19 like minded people in May 2002 founded an organisation – Irish Rural Dwellers Association (IRDA) – to oppose restrictions which would make it virtually impossible to build a house in the countryside,” she said. 

“The IRDA lobbied strongly for many years on the issue but successive Governments, through local authorities, worked determinedly to implement restrictions so stringent that in County Leitrim in 2019 just 2 houses were granted planning permission for rural areas”, she claimed.

“Over the past 18 years Government policy has led to problems in areas like County Leitrim, such as maintaining numbers in schools and isolating and surrounding existing dwellers by over granting of permission for Sitka Spruce forestry”, she said.

The justification originally proposed by the Government for refusing planning permissions was the alleged damage to ground and surface waters from Septic Tanks, she said.

“However, successive evaluations of the country’s waters, and in particular the most recent EPA six year study, showed that discharges from one off houses are absolutely minimal compared with those under local authority control and run offs from land, forestry, peat extraction and quarrying,” Marian Harkin stressed.

If returned to the Dáil, a priority for her would be to vigorously engage on the rural planning issue to highlight that the justification for restricting planning for one off houses was total undermined by the facts and had to change in the interests of fairness and the future viability of rural areas, she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie