Planning application submitted for North West Hospice development

The North West Hospice in collaboration with the HSE has submitted an application to Sligo County Council for planning permission to progress the development of the hospice facility on the existing site of the North West Hospice inpatient unit on the grounds of Sligo University Hospital.

This will see the inpatient unit at the hospice increase from its current 8 bed inpatient capacity to a 12 bed single room inpatient capacity. The enhanced hospice facility will include accommodation for the Community Palliative Care Team, outpatient and consultation facilities, administration and management offices and will have meeting room facilities to support HSE, community and volunteer activities which support the delivery of specialist inpatient, community and acute palliative care services.

North West Hospice services are currently revenue co-funded from the HSE and voluntary contributions. HSE Estates are managing the capital project on behalf of the North West Hospice to ensure compliance with all relevant HSE protocols and statutory requirements. The total cost of the project which is included on the HSE’s capital plan for funding is approximately €8 million with the North West Hospice having contributed approximately €300,000 to bring the project to design stage.

Once planning permission is received, subject to funding availability it is expected that building would commence in 2021 with completion of the build in 2023.

Pat Dolan, chairman of the North West Hospice stated: "On behalf of the Board and management at North West Hospice , we are delighted that the new design is now submitted for planning permission. North West Hospice as part of our strategic plan recognised the need for some time to upgrade our hospice facilities to meet the growing needs of our community , Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan. We look forward to collaboratively working with the HSE and our local community to bringing the project to completion. We would also like to thank all involved in bringing the project to this point."

John Hayes, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo: "The HSE works closely with the North West Hospice in order to deliver, develop and improve palliative care services to the people of the hospice's catchment area of Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan. The co-location of the existing North West Hospice building with Sligo University Hospital has a real benefit to the clinical management and care for patients who require acute hospital services and the location of the new development on the same site will ensure this is retained. The HSE looks forward to progressing further the capital development which will see an enhanced and more integrated palliative care service being delivered to the people living in the Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal areas."