Careful on the roads

Donegal County Council's lorries have been out in action since 6am this, Saturday morning gritting the following routes.

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town

BT: Buncrana Town Council

It may be blustery out there with Storm Ciara starting to kick in but be careful, not all roads might be totally safe so heed the usual advice, assume no road is ice free.