Careful on the roads

Donegal County Council's lorries have been out in action since 6am this, Saturday morning gritting the following routes.
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council
It may be blustery out there with Storm Ciara starting to kick in but be careful, not all roads might be totally safe so heed the usual advice, assume no road is ice free.
