Donegal islanders have already had their say in general election 2020

People living on five islands off the Donegal coast cast their votes in the general election yesterday with Donegal’s largest island, Arranmore, seeing a 51% turnout.

Nationally ballot boxes were brought by ferry and helicopter to 12 offshore islands from Galway to Donegal, with a total electorate of more than 2,100 people.

Voting on four Donegal islands finished at 3pm, voting on Arranmore finished later (at 7.30pm).

Two polling stations in Árainn Mhór saw a 51% turnout with Leabgarrow at 47% and Aphort seeing a 55% turnout.

Tory island saw a 41% turnout; of 29 votes on Gola Island, ten voted (34.4%) while on Inishbofin, 17 out of 63 (27people on the register voted.