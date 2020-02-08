Contact

Slow start to voting at the moment

Storm Ciara brewing up a storm - will it affect the turnout?

The polling station at St Mary's NS, Stranorlar - reports indicate a quiet start

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

As Strorm Ciara begins to flex its muscles across the county with winds and rain beginning to creep in, voters are taking the opportunity to go to the polls before it gets any worse.

Met Eireann has upgraded its weather warnings, ahead of this latest storm arriving in Ireland on Sunday.

Orange wind warnings will be in place this afternoon for several hours here in Donegal.

The 232 polling stations opened at 7am in what is the first election to take place on a Saturday since 1918.

Whether this will affect the turnout remains to be seen but people attending some of the polling stations have said it was quiet compared to what they would expected to see on an ordinary voting day.

Reports from various polling stations across the county suggest figures ranging between 6 and 9%.

Early indications have suggested that there is a higher turnout in urban areas with Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny reporting a 15% turnout.

Ramelton is seeing an 11% turnout so far while rural parts of Inishowen were averaging 6-9% earlier today.

One station in Stranorlar reported matters as "quieter than usual" but it was expected to pick up as the day went on.

Another station in Malin Head is reporting that a dinner dance in the town last night is responsible for a slower than usual start to voting there.

Connacht-Ulster as a whole has to date reported a turnout of roughly 18-20%

