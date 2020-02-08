Turnout: Downings the highest at the moment - Derrybeg the lowest

Some figures have just come to hand from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta regarding turnout in various parts of the Donegal constituency.

They show varying degrees of participation from the lowest in Derrybeg (Doiri Beag) at 7% to the highest in Na Dunaibh (Downings) at 27%

The following are the figures up to 2pm: Caiseal, Gleann Cholm Cille 22%; Machaire Rabhartaigh 15%; Cill Chartha, 18%; Dobhar 15%; Dun Chionn Fhaola, 16%; Rann na Feirste, 13%; Bun Beag, 20%; Cnoc Fola, 13%; Stranorlar, 22%; Clochán Liath, 24%; Killybegs, 24%; Doire Chonaire, 17%; Na Dunaibh, 27%; Carrigart, 24%; Doibhlinn Raibhach, 19%; Creamhairt, 19%; Ceathrú Caoil 19%; Tráigh a Loch, 21%; Caiseal, Fánaid, 20%; Port an tSalainn, 21%; Dubhach Beag, 18%; Tamhnaigh, 22%; Scoil Cholmcille (1) Letterkenny, 12%; Scoil Cholmcile (2) Letterkenny, 16%; Scoil Cholmcile (3) Letterkenny, 14%; Scoil Cholmcile (4) Letterkenny, 16%; Leargaidh Breac, 9%; Gleann Domhain, 20% and Cill Mhic Réanáin, 23%.

More to follow.