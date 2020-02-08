Gardaí dealing with road traffic incident on busy Donegal road - a lorry has left the road

A lorry has left the main road near Killybegs.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which happened on the Donegal Town side of Killybegs, near the Commons turn off.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured, or if other vehicles were involved.

Motorists can expect delays as the lorry is partially blocking the road.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are advising motorists to drive with care and to avoid unnecessary journeys as Storm Ciara intensifies with strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and localised flooding.