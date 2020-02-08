Severe weather warning for Donegal tomorrow

Contact
Rough times ahead thanks to Storm Ciara
Met Eireann has issued a severe wind weather warning for Donegal tomorrow, Sunday, February 9, starting at 5am
They warn that Storm Ciara will produce very strong south-west winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.\n\nA
They also warn that the combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and north-western coasts.
Event: Severe Wind warning
Severity: Orange
Valid from: Sun. 09/02 at 5AM
Valid to: Sun. 09/02 at 12PM
Affected Areas: Ireland
