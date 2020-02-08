Severe weather warning for Donegal tomorrow

Met Eireann has issued a severe wind weather warning for Donegal tomorrow, Sunday, February 9, starting at 5am



They warn that Storm Ciara will produce very strong south-west winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.



A

They also warn that the combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and north-western coasts.

Event: Severe Wind warning

Severity: Orange

Valid from: Sun. 09/02 at 5AM

Valid to: Sun. 09/02 at 12PM

Affected Areas: Ireland