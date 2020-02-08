Reports of flooding on roads across Donegal with gardaí urging motorists to take care

As storm Ciara hits Donegal, there are reports of flash flooding on minor roads in parts of Donegal, while parts of county Sligo seem to be particularly badly impacted with reports of flash flooding on many roads there.

In Donegal town gardaí told Donegal Live that there were no major issues reported to them as yet, but very close attention is being paid to water levels at Donegal Pier. As reported earlier today by Donegal Live, the nearby car park has been closed and personnel are on standby at the pier monitoring the rising tide. As with others parts of the coast conditions there are very wet and windy. Members of the Irish Civil Defence are there in big numbers to deal with any problems that might arise.

Meanwhile in Letterkenny gardaí told us that "so far" there had been no reports of major issues, urging caution in very wet conditions if driving. A similar message came from gardaí in Ballybofey we spoke to a short time ago.

Heavy flooding on the Moy Road between Ballyshannon and Kinlough has been reported. Gardaí in Ballyshannon say conditions there are very wet but as yet they have had no reports of major flooding problems.

In Buncrana gardaí confirmed they had contacted Donegal County Council to deal with a spot flooding issue on the Burnfoot to Birdstown Road. Otherwise conditions were very wet, but again, they urged motorists to take great care and to make journeys only if absolutely necessary.

A garda spokesperson at Milford District HQ said they had no reports of incidents, but again road conditions were poor with surface water on all roads. Road conditions from Dungloe through Dunfanaghy and back into Letterkenny are said to be very poor with heavy rain widespread in the mid-afternoon.

With well flagged warnings about the weather many people made their way to polling stations before Storm Ciara hit and turnout in many polling stations in Donegal this morning was higher than normal. One voter told Donegal Live this afternoon that since weather conditions deteriorated there has been a slowdown in numbers making their way to one polling station in Ballyshannon. However, it's expected numbers will pick up again before booths close this evening at 10pm.

If there are weather-related issues where you live in Donegal, please let us know and we will pass that information on to the wider public through donegallive.ie