Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal's golf clubs face up to the Brexit challenge

Fáilte Ireland tee up golfers from Northern Ireland

Donegal's golf clubs face up to the Brexit challenge

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Fáilte Ireland has just showcased Donegal as a top golf destination to players in Northern Ireland to help drive growth in the face of Brexit.

Golf tourism is a hugely lucrative sector for both this county and indeed Ireland and a key driver of visitors.

Annually more than 221,000 overseas visitors play golf which contributes almost €300 million to the Irish economy and accounts for over 1.9 million bed nights.

As part of Fáilte Ireland’s strategy to attract more players from Northern Ireland, the national tourism development authority showcased some of Ireland’s finest golf courses at its annual ‘Golf Ireland Promotion Night’ in Belfast earlier this week.

Many clubs from this county attended.

Pictured at the event were front, seated from left: Graine Dorrian, Doengal Golf Club; Celine Markey, Letterkenny Golf Club and Yuka Quinn, Narin and Pornoo Links. Back from left, Mal Johnston, Dunfanaghy Golf Club; Garth McCausland, Ballyliffen Golf Club; Angela Bradley, Letterkenny, Golf Club; Ciaran McLoone, Golf Ireland; Suzanne McPhilips, Dillons Hotel; Letterkenny and Jonathan McClintock, Dunfanaghy Golf Club. Picture: Clive Wasson

Over 40 golf courses from across the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Dublin, are pitching directly to over 400 players, societies and clubs from across Northern Ireland.

Paul Mockler, head of commercial development at Fáilte Ireland, said golf is a critical component of their strategy to grow and retain visitors from the Northern Irish market especially in the face of Brexit.

"By hosting events such as the ‘Golf Ireland Promotion Night’ Fáilte Ireland is offering golf courses throughout Ireland a high-profile sales platform where they can promote their quality courses directly to this attentive and lucrative market.”

Also at the event were: Joeleen McDermott, Inishowen Gateway; John Martin, Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort; Ciaran McLoone, Golf Ireland; Sheila Russell, Harveys Point and John Farren, Ballyliffen Golf Club. Picture: Clive Wasson

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie