Donegal's golf clubs face up to the Brexit challenge

Fáilte Ireland has just showcased Donegal as a top golf destination to players in Northern Ireland to help drive growth in the face of Brexit.

Golf tourism is a hugely lucrative sector for both this county and indeed Ireland and a key driver of visitors.

Annually more than 221,000 overseas visitors play golf which contributes almost €300 million to the Irish economy and accounts for over 1.9 million bed nights.

As part of Fáilte Ireland’s strategy to attract more players from Northern Ireland, the national tourism development authority showcased some of Ireland’s finest golf courses at its annual ‘Golf Ireland Promotion Night’ in Belfast earlier this week.

Many clubs from this county attended.

Pictured at the event were front, seated from left: Graine Dorrian, Doengal Golf Club; Celine Markey, Letterkenny Golf Club and Yuka Quinn, Narin and Pornoo Links. Back from left, Mal Johnston, Dunfanaghy Golf Club; Garth McCausland, Ballyliffen Golf Club; Angela Bradley, Letterkenny, Golf Club; Ciaran McLoone, Golf Ireland; Suzanne McPhilips, Dillons Hotel; Letterkenny and Jonathan McClintock, Dunfanaghy Golf Club. Picture: Clive Wasson

Over 40 golf courses from across the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Dublin, are pitching directly to over 400 players, societies and clubs from across Northern Ireland.

Paul Mockler, head of commercial development at Fáilte Ireland, said golf is a critical component of their strategy to grow and retain visitors from the Northern Irish market especially in the face of Brexit.

"By hosting events such as the ‘Golf Ireland Promotion Night’ Fáilte Ireland is offering golf courses throughout Ireland a high-profile sales platform where they can promote their quality courses directly to this attentive and lucrative market.”

Also at the event were: Joeleen McDermott, Inishowen Gateway; John Martin, Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort; Ciaran McLoone, Golf Ireland; Sheila Russell, Harveys Point and John Farren, Ballyliffen Golf Club. Picture: Clive Wasson