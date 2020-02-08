Donegal councillor warns he could lose office if TD not re-elected

Contact
Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig who has made a plea to his supporters to come out and support outgoing TD, Thomas Pringle
Independent councillor, Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who is a close ally of independent general election candidate, Tomas Pringle, has warned the voters that if the outgoing Killybegs TD does not get re-elected, he (Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig) could lose his office in Dungloe.
In a Facebook post today he told his supporters of the dilemma.
"If Thomas Pringle doesn't take the last seat, I will lose my office in Dungloe and the great staff that comes with it.
"Please support me by giving Thomas Pringle your No 1 and then vote Left," he said.
It's no secret from various polls conducted in lead lead up to today's election that Mr Pringle was struggling to keep pace with the larger parties.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig who has made a plea to his supporters to come out and support outgoing TD, Thomas Pringle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.