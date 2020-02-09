Donegal General Election 2016 - a recap

In the general election of 2016 the electorate was: 117,675

which left a quota of 12,218.

The total poll on that occasion was 73,957 with votes declared spoiled 654

leaving the valid poll at 73,303.

The turnout on that occasion was 62.85%

The first preference votes for the successful candidates in 2016 were: Charlie McConalogue (FF) 12,533; Pearse Doherty (SF), 10,300; Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF), 10,198; Joe McHugh (FG) 8,412 and Thomas Pringle (Ind) 6,220.

In percentage terms the first preference votes were as follows: McConalogue 17.1%; Doherty (P) 14.1%; Gallagher 13.9%; McHugh 11.5% and Pringle 8.5%

McConalogue was elected on the first count; Doherty (P) on the eighth; Gallagher and McHugh on count 11 and Pringle too the fifth and final seat on count 13

Pringle beat Padraig Mac Lochlainn (SF) in that last count 10,082 to 9.898 - 184 votes.