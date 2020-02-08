Exit polls show Fianna Fáil leading the way , then Sinn Féin with Fine Gael trailing third

The General Election exit polls show Fianna Fáil leading the way followed by Sinn Féin with Government party Fine Gael trailing in third.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out tomorrow, Sunday, at the count in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

It may lead to the popular prediction for the Donegal constituency of FF 2; SF 2 and FG 1 meaning independent outgoing deputy, Thomas Pringle might lose his seat.

The main poll was carried out by the Irish Times’ pollsters Ipsos MRBI and was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD.