STORM CIARA: Almost 2,500 homes and businesses without power in Letterkenny

Almost 2,500 homes and businesses in Letterkenny are without power this morning.

ESB say there is a fault affecting the wider Gortlee area of the town and 2,454 customers are currently without power.

Heavy winds battered the county overnight as Storm Ciara took hold. Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours have left driving conditions extremely hazarous and motorists are urged to be aware of the dangers of surface water as well as fallen trees and branches.

ESB have apolosed for the loss of supply of power in the Letterkenny area and say they are currently working to repair a fault.

They hope to have power restored by 3.45pm this evening.

Letterkenny is playing host to a GAA double-header later today as Donegal meet Galway at O'Donnell Park in the Allianz National Football League and Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Despite the inclement weather, the games remain on.

Met Éireann last evening again upgraded the wind element of the previously issued weather warning for County Donegal from yellow to orange for the period from 05:00 hours to 12:00 hours on Sunday.