Sinn Féin candidates 1st & 2nd in Newtowncunningham

Live at the Aura



9.45am: Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray told Donegal Live, Sinn Féin were “very, very happy with the turnout as reflected in initial tally of Newtowncunningham boxes”



He added: “The Sinn Féin candidates, Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn have come 1st and 2nd.”



Cllr Murray speculated Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) “might not be as happy.”