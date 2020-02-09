Sinn Féin candidates 1st & 2nd in Newtowncunningham

Cllr Jack Murray "happy" with the initial tally from South Inishowen

Catherine McGinty

Reporter:

GE2020

Sinn Féin happy with initial Newtowncunningham tally

Live at the Aura


9.45am: Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray told Donegal Live, Sinn Féin were “very, very happy with the turnout as reflected in initial tally of Newtowncunningham boxes”


He added: “The Sinn Féin candidates, Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn have come 1st and 2nd.”


Cllr Murray speculated Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) “might not be as happy.”