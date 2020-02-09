And so it begins ...



The party faithful were already in place from before 8am at the Aura Leisure Centre for the election count this Sunday morning.

After the excitment of the close exit poll, all candidates and their supporters were waiting anxiously to see how things panned out in the Donegal constituency.

The parties had agreed a tally rota and after a quick meeting in the centre foyer, all were designated certain spoys around the count hall.

There are 70 counters in action today.

The first box was opened at 9.07am

The total electorate, including supplement, has been announced as 125,911