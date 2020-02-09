And so it begins ...

Contact
The party faithful were already in place from before 8am at the Aura Leisure Centre for the election count this Sunday morning.
After the excitment of the close exit poll, all candidates and their supporters were waiting anxiously to see how things panned out in the Donegal constituency.
The parties had agreed a tally rota and after a quick meeting in the centre foyer, all were designated certain spoys around the count hall.
There are 70 counters in action today.
The first box was opened at 9.07am
The total electorate, including supplement, has been announced as 125,911
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.