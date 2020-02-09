Mac Lochlainn has already exceeded 2016 total

Contact
Mac Lochlainn has already exceeded General Election 2020 total
Live from the Aura:
10.25am
Tallys confirm Sinn Féin's Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has already received 5,151 votes (10.25am) in GE2020 exceeding his GE2016 total.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.