Kenny does well in Ballinamore despite predictions

Matin Kenny along with his wife Helen, daughters Claire and Eabha and Blaithnid.
Despite the controversy earlier this year in relation to emigration in his own area, Martin Kenny has secured almost 42% of the vote in his home area Ballinamore against many expectations.
Kenny who is leading the tallies in all areas at present expressed his delight at this figure saying; "This is just a reflection of the change in the mindset in this election. We can all live in harmony!
