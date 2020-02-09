Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Aontú candidate admits getting elected will be tough



All parties swept away by Sinn Féin tide

Donegal Aontú candidate admits getting elected will be tough

Donegal Aontú candidate , Mary T Sweeney

Reporter:

Connie Duffy


Aontú candidate Mary T. Sweeney said she was on 5.8% of the vote and for a party that had fought four elections in one year, it was a huge achievement.

"We should be proud of what we are doing as a party. We're competing with other people who say they are on the pro life ticket as well and that has affected some of our vote and as far as I can see a lot of it has gone to John O'Donnell."

She added on a quick glance she reckoned she had captured 2.3% of the vote in Inishowen and 2.9% in Milford.

"What our small team has achieved is fantastic but like the other candidates, we're all being swept away in #GE2020 by a Sinn Féin tide.

"We're dipping our toes in the political sand but we're not going to give up just like that. We are here to stay. I have a wonderful team working with me and it's a team that is growing and building all the time.

She admitted it was going to be hard to get elected.

"It's most unlikely but until the last box is counted you never say never," she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie