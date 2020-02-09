Donegal Aontú candidate admits getting elected will be tough

Contact
Donegal Aontú candidate , Mary T Sweeney
Aontú candidate Mary T. Sweeney said she was on 5.8% of the vote and for a party that had fought four elections in one year, it was a huge achievement.
"We should be proud of what we are doing as a party. We're competing with other people who say they are on the pro life ticket as well and that has affected some of our vote and as far as I can see a lot of it has gone to John O'Donnell."
She added on a quick glance she reckoned she had captured 2.3% of the vote in Inishowen and 2.9% in Milford.
"What our small team has achieved is fantastic but like the other candidates, we're all being swept away in #GE2020 by a Sinn Féin tide.
"We're dipping our toes in the political sand but we're not going to give up just like that. We are here to stay. I have a wonderful team working with me and it's a team that is growing and building all the time.
She admitted it was going to be hard to get elected.
"It's most unlikely but until the last box is counted you never say never," she said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.