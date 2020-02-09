O'Donnell on top in Milford area according to tallies

Outgoing education and skills minister, Joe McHugh has been beaten into third place by controversial independent councillor, John O'Donnell in his native Milford area.

Joe, from Carrigart, actually got one vote less in one of the two Carrigart boxes than O'Donnell.

In fact O'Donnell topped the poll here with a tally total of 2,321 with McHugh in third place with 1,460.

Runaway leader in the tally race, Sinn Féin's Padraig Mac Lochlainn came in second here with 1,575.

The tally figures for all candidates went as follows:

Peter Casey 50 (0.6%)

Pearse Doherty 962 (11.6%)

Pat the Cope Gallagher 216 (2.6%)

Martin Harley 51 (0.6%)

Padraig Mac Lochlainn 1,575 (19.0%)

Charlie McConalogue 1,017 (12.3%)

Niall McConnell 54 (0.7%)

Arthur McGuinness 2 ((0.0%)

Joe McHugh 1,460 (17.7%)

John O'Donnell 2,321 (28.1%)

Thomas Pringle 137 ((1.7%)

Mary T Swseeney 241 (2.9%)

Michael White 183 (2.2%)