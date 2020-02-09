Contact

Doherty tops poll in Glenties area as expected

#General Election2020 - Pringle might be in trouble

Doherty tops poll in Glenties area as expected

Cllr Liam Doherty, Padraig Mac Lochalinn, Cllr Jack Murray and Pearse Doherty study the tally figures as they appear on screen at the count centre

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The total tally came in the Glenties area in at 14,221 with 6,284 going, as expected, to outgoing deputy, Pearse Doherty.

Next in time was another outgoing TD, Pat the Cope Gallagher with 3,557 with Minister Joe McHugh coming in third with 1,217.

The tally figures went as follows:
Peter Casey 71 (0.5%)
Pearse Doherty 6,284 (44.2%)
Pat the Cope Gallagher 3,557 (25.0%)
Martin Harley 199 (1.4%)
Padraig Mac Lochlainn 465 (3.3%)
Charlie McConalogue 131 (0.9%)
Niall McConnell 62 (0.4%)
Arthur McGuinness 2 (0.0%)
Joe McHugh 1,217 (8.6%)
John O'Donnell 553 (3.9%)
Thomas Pringle 1,057 (7.4%)
Mary T Sweeney 410 (2.9%)
Michael White 213 (1.5%)

This count appeared to cement the idea that another outgoing TD, Thomas Pringle is in trouble as it was expected he might pick up more votes in this area.

