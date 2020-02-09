Met Éireann issues status yellow snow and ice warning

All main routes in Donegal are to be gritted this evening (Sunday) with forecasts warning of a drop in temperatures later tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for the country, effective from noon on Sunday until noon on Monday, February 10 .

A status yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued, effective from midnight on Sunday to midnight on Tuesday, February 11.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been meeting in response to Storm Ciara and are continuing to monitor local conditions closely as the storm progresses.

The public is being asked to be vigilant with regards to falling trees and debris. A council spokesperson said heavy rain may overwhelm drains and gullies leading to surface flooding and property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages.

Sea surges are forecasted along the west coast of up to 1.0m and spring tides will continue through to Wednesday. The public is being asked to be extra vigilant along the coast. The Irish Coast Guard is advising the public along coastal areas to ‘Stay back, stay high and stay dry’.

The Council is asking property owners and occupiers of properties in areas susceptible to coastal flooding to be vigilant.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving during stormy weather and to be extra vigilant of cyclists and pedestrians and to be mindful of the risk of falling trees and debris. Motorists are also asked to exercise care when driving during periods of snow and ice and to be particularly mindful of the possibility of black ice.

There is also a risk of power outages and the public are being asked to be prepared and to check on elderly or vulnerable family and neighbours to make sure they are safe and warm. The public should not approach fallen electrical cables and should instead contact the ESB.