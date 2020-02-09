Donegal #GE2020 candidate predicts 'row a day' till government formed

Live at the Aura: 5.30pm



#Donegal #GE2020 candidate predicts “a row a day until the government is formed”



In the wake of General Election 2020, Donegal candidate Arthur McGuinness has predicted “a row a day until a new government is formed.”



The Moville man based his prediction on the fact that before the poll both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael said they would not form a coalition government with Sinn Féin.



He added this could now cause problems with two Sinn Féin candidates certain to be elected in Donegal.



Speaking to Donegal Live, Mr McGuinness said he found the election canvass “very tiring.”



He added: “At the minute my tally figure is 135 votes, which is 49 more votes than I received in General Election 2007.



“Pearse Doherty has walked it. I think with Sinn Féin winning so many seats, it is going to be a riot. There will be a row a day until the new government is formed because neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael was willing to go into coalition with Sinn Féin before the election,” said Mr McGuinness.