Then and now: Donegal's Pearse Doherty celebrates Sinn Féin winning a single seat in the general election in 1997

How times have changed.

With Sinn Féin topping polls across the country, Pearse Doherty shared this photograph on Twitter where he said: "In the 1997 general election Sinn Féin secured 2.5% of the vote and elected our only TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin. This picture shows me and Matt Carthy celebrating this victory in Monaghan Town.

"It’s been an extraordinary journey since. Upwards and onwards."

Doherty and his party colleague Padraig MacLochlainn both look set to be elected on the first count in Donegal. In the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal, tallies place Martin Kenny (SF) as a clear winner, with more than double the vote of his next nearest candidate.

This pattern is being repeated across the country as counts continue today (Sunday).