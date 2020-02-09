Contact

Donegal Gardaí praise family who helped couple in distress after car lost control in bad flood

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are warning about the dangers of flooding after a couple's car had to be retrieved by the fire service.

There is bad flooding on Chapel Street, Castlefin, in an area known as the Hollow Road.

A garda spokesperson said: "The driver and passenger from the car pictured below were not hurt thankfully but it is a very frightening experience to lose control of your car.

"Gardaí from Lifford and Convoy attended the scene and they would like to thank the local family who showed great compassion towards the couple involved in this incident. The family mentioned assisted the Fire Service in retrieving the car from the flood, welcomed the couple into their home and gave them dry clothes and hot drinks.

"Great community spirit was shown tonight and the family in question are to be commended for their kindness in a time of need for two complete strangers.

"Many roads are flooded at present around the county.

"Please turn around if possible if the road ahead appears to be badly flooded. If the road ahead is only partially flooded then pass through keeping to the part of the road that is visible, one car at a time.

"When you exit the water, drive slowly tapping your brakes a number of times as this will help to dry them out. Please do take extra care when travelling and only travel when necessary when weather warnings are in place."

