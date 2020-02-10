Homes without power with weather warnings in place in Donegal

Two weather warnings are in place for Donegal today for high winds and snow and ice.

Parts of the county have seen showers of sleet and snow this morning.

Over 200 homes and businesses are without power in the county this morning.

Just under 200 customers are affected in Carndonagh, 46 in Killybegs, and 20 in the Laghey and Ballintra area.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

Met Éireann says Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts generally between 110 and 130km/h.

A combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding. the warning is in place until 8pm.

A snow and ice warning is in place for the whole country with widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes. The warning is in place until midnight on Tuesday.