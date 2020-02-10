Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Homes without power with weather warnings in place in Donegal

storm ciara met éireann weather storm

Met Éireann Storm Ciara weather forecast chart

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Two weather warnings are in place for Donegal today for high winds and snow and ice.

Parts of the county have seen showers of sleet and snow this morning.

Over 200 homes and businesses are without power in the county this morning.

Just under 200 customers are affected in Carndonagh, 46 in Killybegs, and 20 in the Laghey and Ballintra area.  

A status orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

Met Éireann says Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h and gusts generally between 110 and 130km/h.

A combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding. the warning is in place until 8pm.

A snow and ice warning is in place for the whole country with widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes. The warning is in place until midnight on Tuesday.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie