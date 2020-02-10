Donegal count resumes at Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny

Contact
Count resumes in Letterkenny this Monday morning
The count at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny has resumed this (Monday) morning.
The staff here are currently sorting votes before the third count, the distribution of Padraig Mac Lochlainn's surplus of 982, begins.
At the end of counting last night, four candidates are now effectively in a battle for the three remaining seats.
It currently stands:
Charlie McConalogue (FF): 8,871
Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF): 8,661
Thomas Pringle (Ind): 8,270
Joe McHugh (FG): 8,093
John O'Donnell (Ind): 5,620
Martin Harley (FG): 3,491
Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú): 2,837
Michael White (GP): 2,113
Peter Casey (Ind): 1,804
Niall McConnell (Ind): 803
Arthur McGuinness (Ind): 99
