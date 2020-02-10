Donegal count resumes at Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny

The count at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny has resumed this (Monday) morning.

The staff here are currently sorting votes before the third count, the distribution of Padraig Mac Lochlainn's surplus of 982, begins.



At the end of counting last night, four candidates are now effectively in a battle for the three remaining seats.

It currently stands:

Charlie McConalogue (FF): 8,871

Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF): 8,661

Thomas Pringle (Ind): 8,270

Joe McHugh (FG): 8,093

John O'Donnell (Ind): 5,620

Martin Harley (FG): 3,491

Mary T. Sweeney (Aontú): 2,837

Michael White (GP): 2,113

Peter Casey (Ind): 1,804

Niall McConnell (Ind): 803

Arthur McGuinness (Ind): 99