McGuinness and McConnell eliminated after Mac Lochlainn's surplus distributed

#Donegal #GE2020

The distribution of newly elected Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn's (Sinn Féin) transfers has taken place at the Aura Leisure count centre in Letterkenny.

The distribution of Mac Lochlainn's surplus would seem to add weight to Thomas Pringle's confident opinion this morning that he will retain his seat. Thomas Pringle received 251 of Pádraig Mac Lochlainn's surplus votes.

Perhaps surprisingly, John O'Donnell the Independent candidate received 160 votes from the surplus, with fellow Inishowen candidates Charlie McConalogue receiving 151 votes and Peter Casey receiving 146 votes.

The total third count distribution of the surplus 982 votes proceeded as follows:

Peter Casey (Independent) 146 votes taking him to a total of 1,950 votes.

Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil) 27 votes taking him to a total of 8,688 votes.

Martin Harley (Fine Gael) 11 votes taking him to a total of 3,502 votes.

Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) 151 taking him to a total of 9022 votes.

Niall McConnell (Independent) 29 taking him to a total of 832 votes.

Arthur McGuinness (Independent) 10 taking him to a total of 109 votes.

Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) 36 taking him to a total of 8,129 votes.

John O'Donnell (Independent) 160 taking him to a total of 5,780 votes.

Thomas Pringle (Independent) 251 taking him to a total of 8,521 votes.

Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) 80 taking her to a total of 2,907 votes.

Michael White (Green Party) 81 taking him to a total of 2,194 votes.

There were no non-transfers.

As no candidate had reached the quota (12,909) and there were no further surpluses for transfer, the presiding officer excluded the two lowest candidates and proceeded to distribute their votes. The excluded candidates were Arthur McGuinness (Independent) who had 109 votes and Niall McConnell (Independent) who had 832 votes.

This distribution is ongoing.