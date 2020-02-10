Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Casey distributions sees benefits for McConalogue and Pringle

Green Party's Michael White has been eliminated

Casey distributions sees benefits for McConalogue and Pringle

Michael White of the Green Party who has just been eliminated

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The distribution of Peter Casey's 2,132 vote went in the main to fellow Inishowen candidate, Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue but independent and outgoing TD, Thomas Pringle always picked up a healthy slice of them too.


At the moment Charlie MConalogie is still leading the race to get one of the remaining three seats followed by Thomas Pringle, Pat the Cope Gallagher and outgoing government minister, Joe McHugh.


It looks like these four will be in the final shake-up unless there's a major U-turn in the voting patterns.

Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil) + 176   8,905


Martin Harley (Fine Gael) + 124    3,650


Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) + 347    9,425


Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) + 139    8,309


John O'Donnell (Independent) + 277    6,138


Thomas Pringle (Independent) + 326    8,947


Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) + 221    3,349


Michael White (Green Party) + 119   2,339


Non-Transferable votes  403


No candidate has reached the quota on this count

As there was no surplus for distribution the candidate with the lowest vote, Michael White, was eliminated.


His 2,339 votes are now being distributed

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie