Aontú candidate eliminated - where will her votes go?

Contact
Aontú candidate, Mary T Sweeney
As the race hots up for the last three seats independent candidate, Thomas Pringle, has taken the lead over Charlie McConalogue by four votes following the sixth count distribution of Green Party Michael White's votes.
The tension here is palpable as we're now in the throes of the distribution of Aontú candidate, Mary T Sweeney's 3,600 votes.
Many are asking where these will go and according to tally operators it looks like they are moving in all directions and won't have too big an impact on the standings.
The current state of the candidates is as follows:
Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil) + 176 9,035
Martin Harley (Fine Gael) + 121 3,771
Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) + 208 9,633
Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) + 431 8,740
John O'Donnell (Independent) + 126 6,294
Thomas Pringle (Independent) + 690 9,637
Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) + 251 3,600
The non-transferable vote this time was 382 and as no one has reached the quota the lowest candidate Ms Sweeney was eliminated.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.