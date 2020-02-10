Contact

Harley eliminated as race hots up for last three seats

O'Donnell's votes may yet prove decisive

Fine Gael's Martrin Harley

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The  battle for survival is now entering squeaky bum time as the gaps between the remaining candidates are wafer thin.

The distribution of Aontú Mary T Sweeney's 3,600 votes has made things here really interesting.

Outgoing independent TD, Thomas Pringle, is still ahead of Fianna Fáil's Charlie  McConalogue by 187 votes and both appear to be heading for the safety zone at this stage.

However with the elimination of Martin Harley of Fine Gael, the distribution of his votes could have a major bearing on how things pan out

There are now 530 votes separating outgoing government minister, Fine Gael's Joe McHugh and Fianna Fáil Pat the Cope Gallagher.

It may all come down to the distribution of John O'Donnell's vote. The independent may yet prove kingmaker in this election.

Count 7 went as follows:


Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil) + 483  9,518

Martin Harley (Fine Gael) + 125     3,896

Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) + 421    10,054

Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) + 248    8,988

John O'Donnell (Independent) + 662    6,956

Thomas Pringle (Independent) + 604   10,241

