Harley eliminated as race hots up for last three seats

Fine Gael's Martrin Harley
The battle for survival is now entering squeaky bum time as the gaps between the remaining candidates are wafer thin.
The distribution of Aontú Mary T Sweeney's 3,600 votes has made things here really interesting.
Outgoing independent TD, Thomas Pringle, is still ahead of Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue by 187 votes and both appear to be heading for the safety zone at this stage.
However with the elimination of Martin Harley of Fine Gael, the distribution of his votes could have a major bearing on how things pan out
There are now 530 votes separating outgoing government minister, Fine Gael's Joe McHugh and Fianna Fáil Pat the Cope Gallagher.
It may all come down to the distribution of John O'Donnell's vote. The independent may yet prove kingmaker in this election.
Count 7 went as follows:
Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil) + 483 9,518
Martin Harley (Fine Gael) + 125 3,896
Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) + 421 10,054
Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) + 248 8,988
John O'Donnell (Independent) + 662 6,956
Thomas Pringle (Independent) + 604 10,241
