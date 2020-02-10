Thousands without electricity as storm batters Donegal

Storm Ciara is not yet finished with Donegal as thousands are without electricity.

Damaging winds are battering Donegal, bringing heavy rain, sleet and hail.

Latest updates from ESB Networks show 2,238 homes and businesses experiencing power cuts in Derrybeg/Gweedore, Donegal Town, Glenties, Ballymacarry, Buncrana, Convoy and Stranorlar. Milford is particularly badly hit with 1,748 premises affected.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme care and to avoid travel if at all possible. With high winds, heavy rain and hailstones, driving conditions are difficult and dangerous.