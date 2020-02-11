Impressive line-up for Donegal IFA's annual general meeting tonight

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s Director of European Affairs in Brussels, Liam MacHale, and the Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, David Brown, will be the guest speakers at annual general meeting of the Donegal IFA County Executive which takes place tonight in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

Topics will include the future of Irish farming after Brexit and EU funding under the new Common Agricultural Policy.

Donegal IFA Chairman Brendan McLaughlin is hoping for a good turnout, with strong representation from IFA branches around the county.

The meeting will get underway at 8.00pm.