Almost 1,800 homes and businesses still without power in Donegal after strong winds overnight

Almost 1,800 homes and business are without electricity in Donegal this afternoon following strong winds overnight.

The power outages occurred last night and this morning.

The outages are spread across the county from Inishowen to Glencolmcille

The worst-hit area is Carrigart where more than 1,200 premises are without power.

There are also outages in the Finn Valley and Fintown.

ESB Networks crews are working to restore power and it is hoped that power will be back in most locations by late afternoon and in the remaining areas this evening.