Lucky Irish EuroMillions player scoops massive jackpot worth €17 million

EuroMillions jackpot ticket sold in Ireland
A ticket bought in Ireland won Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot worth a whopping €17,000,000.
This is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year, and the 15th Irish win since the EuroMillions began in 2004.
National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players all over the country to check their tickets to see if they have won this mega sum of money.
The winning numbers are: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Stars are 06 and 10.
“This is amazing news," said a National Lottery spokesperson. ""€17,000,000 is a mind-blowing sum of money and we are delighted to confirm that this lucky ticket was sold in Ireland. This is Ireland’s 15th EuroMillions jackpot winner and we are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners.
"If they are the lucky winners we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 4444. We are open from 9.15am (Wednesday) morning and we will make arrangements for you to collect this unbelievable prize,” said the spokesperson.
The National Lottery will release more information on the location of where this golden ticket was sold in the coming days.
