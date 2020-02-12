European “Green Deal” to have big impact on Donegal

Contact
Donegal farmers - and indeed the general public - will soon be hearing a lot more about the “European Green Deal”.
This is a set of policy initiatives brought forward by the European Commission with the overarching aim of making Europe climate neutral in 2050.
According to Liam MacHale, the IFA Director of European Affairs, the aim is to increase the EU’s greenhouse gas emission reductions target for 2030 to at least 50% and towards 55% compared with 1990 levels.
Addressing the annual general meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the IFA in Letterkenny, he said that an “increasingly challenging environment for agriculture” lies ahead.
The Green Deal will lead to more legislation and actions which could be restrictive in some circumstances.
But there will also be significant investment in research and projects to lessen carbon emissions.
Part of the proposals include a Farm to Fork strategy along with a focus shift from compliance to performance, which will reward farmers for managing and storing carbon in the soil, improving nutrient management, and reducing emissions.
For more, see this news report on the Green Deal HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Michael McGarvey (draw coordinator), Peter Orsi (youth convenor), Mark Bundschu (committee member), Boyd Robinson (club chairman) and Ciarán O’Dowd (PRO) at Letterkenny Rugby Club draw launch
Aisling Gillen, regional service director, Tusla West cuts the ribbon with help from young people from the Donegal Youth Voices and the Loft project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.