European “Green Deal” to have big impact on Donegal

Donegal farmers - and indeed the general public - will soon be hearing a lot more about the “European Green Deal”.

This is a set of policy initiatives brought forward by the European Commission with the overarching aim of making Europe climate neutral in 2050.

According to Liam MacHale, the IFA Director of European Affairs, the aim is to increase the EU’s greenhouse gas emission reductions target for 2030 to at least 50% and towards 55% compared with 1990 levels.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Co. Donegal Executive of the IFA in Letterkenny, he said that an “increasingly challenging environment for agriculture” lies ahead.

The Green Deal will lead to more legislation and actions which could be restrictive in some circumstances.

But there will also be significant investment in research and projects to lessen carbon emissions.

Part of the proposals include a Farm to Fork strategy along with a focus shift from compliance to performance, which will reward farmers for managing and storing carbon in the soil, improving nutrient management, and reducing emissions.

