WEATHER WATCH: Motorists advised to take care this morning after overnight frost and snowfalls

Overnight frost, freezing temperatures and snowfalls have left some of the county's roads in a precarious state this morning (Wednesday).

Motorists are advised to take extreme care and a number of back roads are thought to be impassable in some areas, particularly in the east of the county.

There are traffic delays close to the Kilross Junction on the main Letterkenny to Stranorlar road this morning following an early morning traffic collision. It's the second time in 24 hours that motorists have been delayed at this stretch of road. A bus broke down on Tuesday morning leading to severe delays for a time.

Heavy snowfall in Letterkenny overnight has left roads extremely dangerous.

There are reports of dangerous road conditions at Ballyare, Rathmullan and in Drumkeen too.

The Newtowncunningam to Derry road at Killea is passable with care.