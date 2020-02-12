Traffic collision near Newtowncunningham - emergency services at the scene

Contact
Emergence services are at the scene of a traffic collision which occurred on the main Letterkenny to Derry road near Newtowncunningham this morning.
The accident happened during the morning rush shortly before 9am.
It occurred on the Letterkenny side of Newtowncunningham on a dangerous bend and it's thought two vehicles were involved.
There were lengthy traffic delays and quite an amount of debris has been strewn across the road.
Traffic management is in place and motorists are urged to take care when approaching.
There have been a number of minor collisions this morning with many roads in a poor condition following heavy overnight snow and freezing temperatures.
Donegal County Council's gritters have been treating the main routes since early morning.
There were traffic delays earlier following a collision close to the busy Kilross Junction near Stranorlar.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Michael McGarvey (draw coordinator), Peter Orsi (youth convenor), Mark Bundschu (committee member), Boyd Robinson (club chairman) and Ciarán O’Dowd (PRO) at Letterkenny Rugby Club draw launch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.