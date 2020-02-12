Traffic collision near Newtowncunningham - emergency services at the scene

Emergence services are at the scene of a traffic collision which occurred on the main Letterkenny to Derry road near Newtowncunningham this morning.

The accident happened during the morning rush shortly before 9am.

It occurred on the Letterkenny side of Newtowncunningham on a dangerous bend and it's thought two vehicles were involved.

There were lengthy traffic delays and quite an amount of debris has been strewn across the road.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are urged to take care when approaching.

There have been a number of minor collisions this morning with many roads in a poor condition following heavy overnight snow and freezing temperatures.

Donegal County Council's gritters have been treating the main routes since early morning.

There were traffic delays earlier following a collision close to the busy Kilross Junction near Stranorlar.