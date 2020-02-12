Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bookies shorten odds on Donegal model Grainne Gallanagh losing her place on Dancing With The Stars

Fr. Ray Kelly the hot favourite to be booted off next

Grainne Gallanagh

Donegal model Grainne Gallanagh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Fans of Dancing with the Stars took to social media to express their disappointment after Glenda Gilson was booted off, claiming she had more skills than some of the remaining contestants.

But now another popular contestant is in danger after Donegal model Grainne Gallanagh was backed into 9/4 second favourite from 7/2 to leave next.

Grainne has come on leaps and bounds and even scored a high 27 points just two weeks ago, but it might not be enough to see her stay another week if the odds are anything to go by.

Fr. Ray Kelly knows he in on borrowed time with the public keeping him safe so far, but he is now an odds-on favourite to be sent packing this weekend at 1/2.

However, it would be no shock should the Co. Meath singer remain on the show for another week as he has captured Irish hearts and seems to be having a great time.

Just eight celebrities remain in the competition with no eliminations last week due to switch-up week. Mary Kennedy is 8/1 to go next while Big Brother winner Brian Dowling is 12/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Week after week we anticipate Fr. Ray Kelly’s elimination, but he has consistently defied the odds and could do the same again this weekend.

"He is 1/2 to go next but Grainne Gallanagh is not safe either at 9/4 from 7/2 and fans of the priest could answer his prayers yet again.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

National Heritage Week Award Winners Donegal

From left: James Breslin & Carol Ann Webb (Rosses Radio and winner of the ‘Heritage Communities’ Award), Anne Cassin (broadcaster and co-presenter of RTÉ Nationwide), Vincent Breslin (winner of the ‘H

News

Two National Heritage Week Awards for Donegal

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie