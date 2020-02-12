Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Show some love for Australia this Valentine's weekend

Funder For Down Under

Show some love for Australia this Valentine's weekend

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A fundraising event takes place this coming Saturday in Letterkenny to assist a community group in Australia fight the ongoing fire and flooding events there.

It's a musical extravaganza and takes place at No. 58 (Upstairs at The Central, Letterkenny) and involves several local bands performing with money raised going to the Gofundme campaign.

All proceeds will go to South Coast Community Support Group, a local voluntary community group, on the ground, helping out with where it's needed most.

Fire and flooding still ongoing in that country and to put things into perspective, an area the size of Ireland has been destroyed, 33 people are dead and billions of animals have been killed. And to make matters worse, at least 45 fires still burning.

Doors open for the Funder For Down Under event open at 6pm. Entry is only €5. All the artists and the venue have donated their services free of charge, so 100% of funds raised will go to where it's needed.

The performers include, Mark Black, John Muldowney, Duality, Blackbird & Crow, The Pox Men, Stolen Relic, DJ Lydia - what a lineup!

There is also a huge prize draw in progress with some amazing prizes to be won. Details on Bronwyn Walsh's Facebook page or search Gofundme 'Funder For Down Under'

Details of the Gofundme campaign can be fouond at: gf.me/u/w94jqi

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

National Heritage Week Award Winners Donegal

From left: James Breslin & Carol Ann Webb (Rosses Radio and winner of the ‘Heritage Communities’ Award), Anne Cassin (broadcaster and co-presenter of RTÉ Nationwide), Vincent Breslin (winner of the ‘H

News

Two National Heritage Week Awards for Donegal

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie