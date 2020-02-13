Mica Action Group to host important redress scheme and financial information event

Following the announcement last week that the redress scheme for mica affected homeowners has now finally been rubber stamped by Government and homeowners start to think about getting their home’s fixed, the Mica Action Group (MAG) are running a public information event in The Clanree, Letterkenny next week (February 18) at 7pm.

Ann Owens Chair of MAG said: “Affected homeowners have been waiting long and hard for this scheme to be signed off by Government.

"Now that it has been signed off and we await it opening by Donegal County Council, there are steps that homeowners can be taking now to ensure they are ready when the application process opens.

“Damien Mc Kay, Consulting Engineer will speak at the event and tell homeowners what they need to do next. There will also be a spokesperson from Donegal County Council giving us an update on where they are with the scheme and when it is likely to be ready to accept applications.

“We are therefore inviting all affected homeowners to come along to this event to find out more information and to get answers to their questions.

Joe Morgan from MAG also said: “MAG have also been engaging with key lenders and financial services across the county over the last number of months in an effort to seek help for families (with or without mortgages), who may need to seek financial support from their bank to raise this 10% scheme contribution.

"As a consequence, a number of these lenders as well as Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) have also kindly agreed to attend and to advise families on the type of supports that may be able available to them.

“It is important to note that each family will need to seek a follow-up meeting with their respective lender after the event as each family’s circumstances will be different. However, this event will help families understand what type of supports may be available and how to start this process.

“MAG is committed to ensuring that this scheme is as accessible to all families. We have put recommendations to these lenders and look forward to hearing what they have to say on the night.

“We anticipate a huge turnout at this event as people have been contacting us with lots of questions and asking for clarity on the next steps. As such, we are advising people to arrive early to ensure ease of parking and seating."