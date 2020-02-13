Impact of climate change in Donegal to be discussed

The impact of climate change on the Donegal coastline will be one of the topics up for discussion when the Donegal Clean Coast Roadshow visits Annagry Community Hall this Saturday, February 15.

The roadshow consists of a series of talks and workshops and this year the impact of climate change on the coastline and information on how to avail of the Clean Coast grant scheme will be on the agenda.

There will also be a presentation from the local Annagry Tidy Towns group on their fantastic work to date.

Guest speakers on the day will include Olivia Jones, Clean Coasts Officer, Co Mayo; David Friel, Coastal Officer Donegal County Council; Paul Lawlor, TU, Dublin as well as contributions from Annagry Clean Coasts/Tidy Town Group and the Donegal Volunteer Centre.

The event starts at 11am and all are welcome.