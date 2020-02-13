Donegal couple make donation to hospital as a thank you for son's treatment

Ciara and Gareth Devenney from Newtowncunningham are pictured presenting the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital with a cheque for €4,325, the proceeds of fundraising efforts over the Christmas period for the Paediatric Ward at the hospital.

The donation is an acknowledgement of the good care and treatment their young son James received following a serious illness and eventual recovery.

Temple Steet Hospital and Hugh’s House in Dublin were presented with a similar amount

Pictured along with Ciara and Gareth are l-r, John Curran, Peter Cutliffe, Ann McGowan and Paddy Rooney, all from The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.