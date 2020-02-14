Donegal student makes the most of having council's attention to ask pertinent questions

A secondary school student attending a meeting of Donegal Municipal District (MD) took full advantage of the situation to ask some pertinent questions.

Abbey Vocational School (AVS) student Shaun Meehan was part of a delegation from Donegal Youth Council. The group was giving a presentation about their work at the February MD meeting.

Before the youth councillors left the meeting, Mr Meehan asked: “Our school - the AVS - has put in for a zebra crossing. Is there any update?”

Area Roads officer Mark Sweeney replied: “We are looking at two locations at the moment. Our road design staff are looking at it and we are talking to the school about the location. “The first issue is getting students from the playing fields to the school.

“We are also looking at the possibility of lights on the regional road passing the school. We are just waiting on the report.”

Mr Meehan had another important request.

“We are looking for a disability parking spot to be put in at the new post office,” he said.

Mr Sweeney assured him that a disability parking spot and an age friendly spot would be placed at the post office.